Honeymoon Horror: Indore Couple Disappears from Meghalaya's Oyera Hills

A couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who had gone to Shillong for their honeymoon, has mysteriously gone missing, and there has been no trace of them for the past 9 days. Indore police are in constant contact with the Shillong police. A team from Indore has reached Shillong to assist in the search. So far, the police have not found any information about the missing couple. Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, had traveled to Shillong with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, for their honeymoon. However, the couple suddenly went missing from Oyera Hills, located about 30 kilometers from Shillong. Since then, their relatives have been searching for them in the valleys and forests around Oyera Hills.

The police from Indore and Shillong are jointly conducting a search operation. The Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya are also in contact regarding the matter. The area where the couple went missing has been experiencing heavy rainfall for several days, which is hampering the search efforts. Indore DCP Rajesh Tripathi informed that the Indore police are carrying out a search operation in Shillong while staying in contact with the couple’s relatives via video calls. Sonam’s brother, Govind, and Raja’s brother, Vipin, are both actively involved in the search for the couple.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: An Indore-based couple has been missing for nine days in Shillong



DCP Rajesh Tripathi says, "I have been in continuous contact with their family members and I have also been discussing the situation daily with the local police superintendent of Shillong.… pic.twitter.com/WryxL2ya9b — IANS (@ians_india) June 1, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST Revamps Routes, Adds AC Buses; New Bus Plan to Align with Metro Line 3 from June 1

According to available information, Raja and Sonam arrived in Shillong for their honeymoon. Raja last spoke to his mother on May 23. Since then, the couple has been untraceable. On May 22, they reached Mawkhlieh village, from where they rented a scooter to visit the Living Root Bridge in Nongriat village. They stayed at a homestay there and left the next morning.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned near a café on the Shillong-Sohra road. Due to continuous rainfall in many parts of Meghalaya, landslides have occurred, searching for the couple a major challenge for the police. The area where the couple disappeared is known as Cherrapunji, which is one of the wettest places in the world. It features limestone cave walls and dense forests, making the search even more difficult.