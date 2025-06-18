Honeymoon murder case: Meghalaya Police question Sonam, Raja Raghuvanshi's families in Indore

Indore, June 18 A team of Meghalaya Police on Wednesday visited the Indore residence of Sonam Raghuvanshi -- the prime accused in the case pertaining to the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, and questioned her family members in connection with the probe into the case.

During their visit to Sonam's house located in Govind Nagar area under Banganga police station in Indore, Meghalaya Police officers questioned her father Devi Singh, brother Govind Raghuvanshi and her mother, police sources told IANS.

The Meghalaya Police arrived Indore on Tuesday (June 17) to intensify its investigation in connection with chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon trip in Shillong on May 23.

The Meghalaya Police team had also visited Raja Raghuvanshi's home and met his family members, including mother on Tuesday.

A team of Crime Branch of Indore Police also accompanied the Meghalaya Police.

Sonam was arrested from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, on June 9. The Meghalaya Police also visited the flat near Dewas Naka on Agra-Bombay Road to corroborate information obtained from interrogation of the five suspects in custody and to collect related evidence.

Notably, after the preliminary investigation, Meghalaya Police had earlier stated that after killing Raja Raghuvanshi in Shillong on May 23, Sonam had returned to Indore and stayed in a rented accommodation between May 25 and June 7. She went to Ghazipur on a car arranged by Raj Kushwaha.

The flat which Sonam is believed to have vacated on June 7 yielded limited clues, apart from a few items of clothing and some utensils. Authorities suspect she meticulously destroyed evidence of her stay before leaving.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indore), Rajesh Dandotia told IANS that a team of crime of Indore police has been appointed to assist Meghalaya police for their ongoing investigation in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case, in which, his wife Sonam is one of the key accused.

"Meghalaya police contacted Indore police and sought assistance during visit to Indore for further investigation in the matter. A crime branch team has been assigned here to assist them. They will leave Indore as soon as their investigation is completed," Dandotia said.

When asked to share further details regarding the ongoing investigation in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case, especially regarding the fresh visit of Meghalaya police to Indore, Dandotia said: "Meghalaya police have not shared any details with Indore police".

