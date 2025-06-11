Honeymoon murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi to be produced in Shillong court today

Shillong, June 11 Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the shocking murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was brought to Shillong under tight security and is set to be produced in court on Wednesday.

She is currently on a three-day transit remand with the Meghalaya Police.

Raghuvanshi, who surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 7, was taken to Patna by road, then flown to Kolkata and onward to Guwahati.

From Guwahati airport, she was discreetly taken out through the cargo gate and transported to the Sadar police station in Shillong, where she spent the night after a mandatory medical examination at Ganesh Das Hospital.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, stated that the Meghalaya Police obtained six days of transit remand for the accused arrested in Madhya Pradesh and three days for those arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

"All accused are being brought to Shillong separately and will be produced in court," he added.

Four other accused -- Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's alleged lover and the mastermind, along with Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan -- have also been brought to the Meghalaya capital. They will remain in custody until their court appearance.

An incident of public outrage unfolded at Indore airport as the four accused were being escorted by police.

A passenger, visibly angry over the brutal crime, slapped one of the masked accused.

The identity of the accused who was attacked remains unknown.

Sonam and Raja had tied the knot on May 11. Just nine days later, on May 20, they departed for their honeymoon in Meghalaya with a one-way ticket.

A search operation ensued, and on June 4, Raja's body was discovered in a deep gorge, sending shockwaves across the country.

Following days of investigation, Sonam was apprehended, marking a major breakthrough in what the police have termed 'Operation Honeymoon' -- a 20-member special operation launched to hunt down the suspects involved in the grisly killing.

All five accused will now face further investigation under the jurisdiction of the Meghalaya Police.

