Honor Killing In Gurugram: State-Level Tennis Player Radhika Yadav Shot Dead by Father Over Love Affair

State-level tennis player, Radhika Yadav (25) was reportedly shot dead by her own father in Haryana’s Gurugram in a case of honour killing on Thursday. According to police sources, the father allegedly killed her daughter because the latter was reportedly in a relationship with a person which was not accepted by the him.

As per the preliminary information, the shocking incident took place at around 12 noon at the family’s residence in Sushant Lok-phase 2 of Gurugram’s Sector 57.As per the police’s preliminary probe, the accused father shot three bullets consecutively at his daughter. The 25-year-old victim was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.



"We got information from the hospital that a 25-year-old woman had died. She suffered three bullet injuries. We met the woman's uncle but he did not say anything. Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her," Sector 56 police station in-charge told India Today. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused father and the revolver used in the act was recovered from the house.