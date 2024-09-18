Honoring a Legacy: Leaders Launch Coffee Table Book on Late Mulchand Shah’s Remarkable Life Journey

The birth centenary of Late Mulchand Shah, a revered business leader and philanthropist, was marked by the launch of a commemorative coffee table book at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The book, which chronicles the life and legacy of Mulchand Shah, was unveiled in the presence of distinguished leaders from various sectors, celebrating the extraordinary journey of a man who built a global business empire while remaining deeply committed to social service.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar, Justice K.K. Tated, former Judge of the Bombay High Court, and spiritual Guru Devendra Brahmachari were among the Guests of Honour. They were joined by corporate stalwarts such as Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO of BSE Limited; Harish Mehta, Founder Chairman of NASSCOM; Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd.; and Umesh Shah, Ex-CEO of Unilever International and Group CEO of UMA Global Foods.

Manik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Manik Shah Group, delivered a deeply personal speech reflecting on his father’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global business leader. “This is not just a book; it’s the story of my father’s incredible journey from a small village in Rajasthan to building a global business empire,” he said. He shared memories of his father's progressive values, “Even in the 20th century, my father believed in giving all his children the freedom to live their lives as they chose."

Manik Shah highlighted how his father, Late Shri Mulchand Shah, taught him the importance of balancing business success with social responsibility, noting, “He always told me that business is not just about making money; it is a means to give back to society.” He recounted how his father’s principles of honesty, dedication, and building long-term relationships became the foundation of their global operations, which now span more than 80 countries.

Reflecting on his father’s social contributions, Manik Shah added, "He was not only committed to growing the business but also to helping others by supporting schools, temples, and hospitals. He believed that as we succeed, our responsibility towards society grows." He closed his remarks by pledging to uphold his father’s legacy, stating, “I have always dreamt of building a business empire greater than my father could have ever imagined, but I am equally committed to ensuring that every step I take honours his values."

The next generation of the Shah family also delivered heartfelt addresses, paying tribute to their grandfather's influence on both their personal and professional lives. Manav Shah, Director of Manek International Pte Ltd, Singapore, spoke about the values of integrity and hard work that were ingrained in him from an early age, while Khushboo Shah, Director of Mascot International Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the importance of continuing her grandfather’s legacy of giving back to society through their business operations. Nidhi Shah, Operations Head at Manek International Pte Ltd, and Ashray Shah, Business Head of Manik Shah Group, both acknowledged the responsibility they feel in carrying forward the values instilled by Mulchand Shah. They expressed their commitment to ensuring that the business, while expanding globally, remains rooted in the ethical principles passed down through generations.

Alok Ranjan Tiwari, MD & CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Pvt. Ltd., delivered the keynote address and praised Mulchand Shah's life, stating, “Late Shri Mulchand Shah's life journey is a beacon of inspiration for all of us. From humble beginnings to building a global business empire, his unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and giving back to society is a testament to what true success looks like. We should all strive to follow in his footsteps, not just in business but in life, by embodying his values of integrity and service to the community.”

As part of the event, Navneet Munot and Umesh Shah participated in a panel discussion titled “Jain Leadership in Business and Beyond”. Moderated by Alok Ranjan Tiwari, the panel addressed how Jain values of non-violence and ethics have shaped their professional lives. Munot elaborated on how these principles influence sustainable investing, while Umesh Shah spoke about leading global teams with Jain ideals such as ahimsa (non-violence) and satya (truth).

Prominent business figures in attendance included Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Group; Pradeep Rathod, Chairman & MD of Cello World; Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri; and Paras Gundecha, a renowned Mumbai realty developer.

A highlight of the evening was the soulful Bhajan performance by Padma Shri Anup Jalota, which was highly appreciated by the audience. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Navin Pandey of Navbharat Times, closing a memorable tribute to Late Shri Mulchand Shah’s impactful life and enduring legacy.