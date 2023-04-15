'Honour killing': Man kills mother, son in TN

Chennai, April 15 In an apparent case of honour killing, a man on Saturday killed his mother and son allegedly over a dispute over his son marrying a Scheduled Caste woman against his wishes in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu.

Subash (23), belonging to the Backward Class (BC), Nadar community, who was working in a knitting firm in Tiruppur, had an affair with Anasuya (25), hailing from Scheduled Caste.

Subash's father Dhandapani threatened his son not to go ahead with the relationship with Anasuya. However, not paying heed to that, Subhash and Anasuya tied the nuptial knot 15 days ago and did not visit the family residence.

Subash's grandmother Kannammal invited the newly-wed couple to her house in Arunapathi village to attend the Tamil New Year day and they reached there on Thursday night.

When Dhandapani came to knew about this, he went there and hacked Subash to death. Kannammal who tried to prevent her son Dhandapani from attacking Subash was also hacked to death.

An enraged Dhandapani attacked Anasuya also but she escaped with deep injuries and is admitted in Government hospital, Uthangarai.

On hearing cries from Kannammal's house, neighbours rushed the injured to the government hospital at Uthangarai where Kannammal and Subash were declared brought dead while Anasuya was in critical condition.

Uthangarai sub-judicial magistrate G. Amar Anand visited the Uthangarai hospital and have taken the statement of the injured Anasuya.

