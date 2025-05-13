Hooch Tragedy in Punjab: 14 Killed After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Amritsar

At least 14 people have died and several have been admitted to the hospital in serious conditions in Punjab's Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor in villages under the Majitha block on Monday night, May 12, as per the Times of India report. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Five suspects have been detained for questioning, and two FIRS have been filed against them.

The incident came to light at around 9.30 pm on Monday, that people are in serious conditions and some of the were died after consuming liquor. Police took prompt action after the information and arrested the main supplier, Parabjeet Singh, along with the kingpin supplier, Saha Singh. The investigation is ongoing to determine which shops or suppliers have purchased these liquor bottles.

Currently, officials are raiding several manufacturing units after the incidents will interrogate suspect in the case. "2 FIRs have been registered under stringent sessions...civil administration, and we are going door to door to find out more people who have consumed this to avoid further casualties and save people," said SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh.

Most of the victims of contaminated alcohol are from Bhangali, Tangra, Sangha, and Marari Kalan villages, said Station House Officer (SHO) of Majitha Police Station, Avtar Singh. SHO Singh confirmed that fourteen people have lost their lives.

#WATCH | Punjab: 14 people dead and 6 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar's Majitha



Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney says, " An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know yesterday night, we received reports from 5… pic.twitter.com/9IauurxVyq — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said, "An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know yesterday night, we received reports from 5 villages that those who consumed liquor yesterday are in critical condition. We rushed our medical teams. Our medical teams are still going door-to-door. Whether people have some symptoms or not, we are taking them to hospital so that we can save them. 14 people have died so far. Govt is extending all the help possible.We are ensuring that this death toll doesn't increase...we have arrested the suppliers and further investigation is underway."

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visited families door to door and also met with the affected families to arrange relief materials.

