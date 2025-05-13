Hooch tragedy: Who have been jailed for liquor scams in Delhi now govern Punjab, says BJP

Chandigarh, May 13 With the death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy in Amritsar district rising to 17, most of them daily-wagers, and many critical, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying those who have been jailed for liquor scams in Delhi are now governing Punjab from government residences in Chandigarh.

He questioned what good could be expected from such people.

Jakhar said the BJP would meet Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to demand an investigation into how individuals without constitutional positions are holding meetings in Punjab. He alleged the same people who crafted Delhi's liquor policy influenced Punjab's policy, leading to the current situation.

Jakhar emphasised this issue "warrants an impartial probe".

Expressing grief over the Majitha hooch tragedy, he called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "a mere puppet, holding AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia responsible".

He claimed that after being ousted by Delhi's electorate, they have shifted their focus to Punjab. Most of the hooch deaths were reported in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal villages of Majitha sub division.

The state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the deceased's families.

Jakhar accused liquor traders of receiving political patronage, which is why such tragic incidents continue to occur.

He pointed out that the government "failed" to learn from the Sangrur liquor tragedy, resulting in the loss of more innocent lives.

Jakhar criticised the government, saying while it "stages a drama of fighting drugs, people are dying due to spurious liquor".

He questioned how a government that boosts state revenue through liquor sales can effectively curb drug abuse. He also accused the opposition Congress of surrendering to the government and neglecting public issues, asserting that the BJP will continue to raise people's concerns prominently.

Jakhar questioned the authority under which Delhi AAP leaders are conducting "government meetings" in Punjab.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the methanol, after being procured online by kingpin Sahib Singh, was used for manufacturing spurious liquor.

Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice, he said.

The DGP said DSP (Majitha) Amolak Singh and SHO Avtar Singh have been suspended for gross negligence in discharging their official duties, which resulted in the fatal incident.

Sharing details of modus operandi, Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said the investigations have revealed that the local distributor Prabhjeet Singh had received methanol chemical filled in a 50-litre jerry can from kingpin Sahib Singh.

During questioning, Prabhjeet revealed he has ordered the methanol from a Ludhiana-based chemical firm, Sahil Chemicals, via an online platform.

Chief Minister Mann, who visited villages affected by the hooch tragedy, said those responsible for the deaths of innocent people would not be spared.

"These are not deaths, these are murders," CM Mann wrote on X.

