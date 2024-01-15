Hooda launches 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign from Haryana's Jind

Jind (Haryana), Jan 15 Veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Monday launched the "Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress" campaign from Haryana's Jind town.

After paying tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two-time Chief Minister Hooda went to every house and every shop and met people, who welcomed him with drums and shower of petals.

He also paid homage to Maharaja Agrasen by garlanding the statue here.

During the public meeting, Hooda said the BJP-led government has completed almost 10 years in Haryana.

"Now the time has come to compare the performance and achievements of this government and the stint (10 years) of the Congress government.

"When the public will compares the performance of the both governments, they will find that debt has increased five times, inflation four times, unemployment three times, and crime twice during the BJP and BJP-JJP governments," he said.

"The BJP-JJP have always done politics of enjoying power only by ignoring public concerns... Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and employment during the Congress government. Today it has become number one in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption and drugs,” the Leader of Opposition said.

He said the youth are being forced to migrate to other states and abroad due to massive unemployment in Haryana.

"A large number of youth are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime. Murder and robbery have become common in entire Haryana, including Jind. The report of the Central government itself states that Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country. Whereas during the Congress tenure, the criminals had fled Haryana. Haryana was counted among the safest states of the country,” he added.

