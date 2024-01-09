Hooda promises metro from Gurgaon to Faridabad

Faridabad, Jan 9 Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Tuesday said the Congress government, which linked Bahadurgarh, Gurugram and Ballabhgarh with a metro network, will connect Gurgaon with Faridabad with metro, if the party returns to power.

Besides, the metro will be expanded to Palwal, Rohtak and Sonipat towns.

Congress leader Hooda was addressing party activists in Faridabad. On the occasion, state party President Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda were also present.

In his address, Hooda said the Congress is going to form the government in the state. “The party workers should reach out to the public under the party’s new program ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ and convince them what work the Congress government in the state will do. Along with metro expansion, the Congress will have special emphasis on employment generation as the present government has made Haryana number one in unemployment.

“Instead of filling two lakh posts in government departments, the BJP-JJP government wants to send youth abroad through a skill corporation. Educated youth are being exploited in the name of temporary contract jobs.”

Hooda promised that when the Congress government would be formed in Haryana, there will be confirmed recruitment on all vacant posts. “All the chowkidars, MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) labourers and 11,000 sanitation workers, who were appointed during the Congress government, would be confirmed. Besides, old-age pension of Rs 6,000 will be given to the elderly.”

The two-time chief minister said the fight for change of power has started. “All Congress workers have to fight this battle with hard work, commitment, enthusiasm and passion.”

State Congress president Udai Bhan said no stone should be left unturned in promoting the party and its policies.

“Every Congressman has to put a Congress flag at his house and a sticker on his vehicle. The youth have to pay special attention to social media. People have to be told what development works were done in Haryana during the tenure of Congress,” he said.

“During the Congress government, 81.5-km long metro line was laid in Haryana, while the present government did not take forward the metro even by one inch. During the Congress tenure, four big power plants and one nuclear power plant were established in Haryana, while this government has not done the work of generating even a single unit of electricity,” Bhan added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor