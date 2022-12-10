Hookah bar owners in Kolkata planning to move court against ba

Kolkata, Dec 10 Hookah bar owners in Kolkata are planning to seek legal recourse against the ban imposed by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Though the civic body is yet to issue a notification, it has instructed the Kolkata Police to take action against such establishments.

A number of people, who kept Hookah bars open after Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim's ban order of December 2, have been arrested and their establishments shut down.

On December 2, Hakim had said that the KMC will not renew licences for Hookah bars because of allegations that some of them are spiking the flavoured tobacco used in Hookahs with narcotics.

A notification would soon be issued on this, the mayor had said. While only about 40 Hookah Bars have KMC licences, hundreds of others operate without them. Hakim has said that the police may take necessary action to close down those operating without valid licences.

"This is extremely unfair. Even if one was to accept that a handful of Hookah bars are involved in illegal activities, there can't be a blanket ban. It is for the authorities to raid the illegal joints and take action on the basis of evidence. Over the years, Hookah bars have become a fad among youngsters. They exist in all cities across the country. Shutting down such establishments will lead to job loss. We are planning to get together and move court. But that can only happen once the notification is issued," a Hookah bar owner in south Kolkata said.

Most of those with valid KMC licences are actually Hookah bars attached to established restaurants or coffee shops. Such establishments wouldn't suffer even if the Hookah bar licences are cancelled or not renewed. The others are small places patronised by youngsters who want to chill over a few rounds of Hookah and maybe some snacks.

"We haven't done anything illegal. We may not possess a licence but have taken permission from the civic authorities and the police. All this talk of narcotics is baseless. There are thousands of youngsters who spike the tobacco in their cigarettes with drugs. So, will the authorities go around shutting down all cigarette shops? In fact, most of these shops sell paper and ‘cones' used for narcotics consumption. What are the authorities doing about that," another Hookah bar owner argued.

Hakim has, meanwhile, said that the KMC is also seeking legal advice before issuing the notification to prevent it from getting struck down by a court of law.

