'Hope all members will make meaningful contributions', says LS Speaker ahead of Winter Session

New Delhi, Dec 1 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed hope that all members of the Parliament will make a "meaningful contribution" to strengthen the traditions of democracy and make the Winter Session "productive".

The Winter Session of Parliament begins Monday and will continue until December 19, featuring 15 sittings spread across the 19-day schedule.

Taking to X, Birla said, "The sixth session (Winter Session) of the 18th Lok Sabha is commencing today. Parliament is the supreme forum for the expression of the nation's expectations, the people's aspirations, democratic values, and the collective responsibility of elected representatives."

"Each session of Parliament also orients us towards the inspiration of duty, restraint, and public welfare, which deepens the spirit of people's representation. It is hoped that all honourable members will strengthen the healthy traditions of democracy and make a meaningful contribution to making this session productive through their active participation," he added.

The government has lined up a heavy legislative agenda, with at least 13 bills set to be introduced, including major economic and national security–related proposals. At the same time, the Opposition is preparing to mount pressure on the government over the SIR issue, national security concerns, and several other pending matters.

Among the most prominent bills slated for introduction are The Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and The Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

On the Opposition side, parties have already made it clear that they will demand an immediate and comprehensive debate on the SIR issue.

They have warned that disruptions may be inevitable if the government refuses to allow discussion. The Opposition also intends to raise matters relating to national security, especially in the wake of the recent Delhi terror blast, along with labour codes, the role of Governors, and pending dues owed to states.

