Hope for victim of human cruelty, sick elephant receives treatment in UP

Agra, Oct 27 A 25-year-old very ill male Asian elephant has been admitted to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura by its owner.

The ‘Makhna’ elephant, has been a victim of harsh treatment and exploitative conditions, forced to join street begging and participate in wedding processions.

A thorough health examination conducted at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital Campus has unveiled a disheartening state of affairs for the pachyderm.

The elephant's physical condition is characterized by extreme emaciation and dehydration, corneal opacity in both eyes, ear notches stemming from the use of bullhooks, and multiple persistent, septic wounds attributed to the application of spiked hobbles.

Thermal imaging of the pachyderm's hind and forelimbs has unveiled generalised swelling, chronic abscesses, and overgrown toenails on all four limbs.

Made to carry heavy loads, the young elephant has suffered multiple fractures on the dorsal spine, as confirmed by an X-ray report. This highlights the misconception that elephants can bear heavy burdens without suffering harm.

Elephants used for begging or entertainment are often tied with heavy saddles that alter their gait, inflict pain, and result in spinal protrusions.

The elephant is now under the vigilant care and supervision of the NGO’s veterinary team, where he is receiving much-needed rest, hydration, and oral medication to alleviate his pain and expedite his healing.

Dr. S. Ilayaraja, Deputy Director-Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS, said, “The elephant's condition calls for immediate and comprehensive attention to minimise the chances of any untoward prognosis. As a preliminary measure, the elephant has been provided with essential hydration through the provision of water and salt. Additionally, the elephant is receiving oral supplements aimed at alleviating pain and discomfort. These initial steps are part of a broader strategy to facilitate the healing process and ensure the well-being of the animal.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO andCo-founder of Wildlife SOS said, “The condition of this elephant underscores the urgency of providing long-term intensive veterinary treatment and care for the elephants used for begging and in processions. It also emphasises the urgent need to implement mandatory bi-annual inspections and veterinary certificates of health for elephants in captivity.”

