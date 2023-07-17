"Hope Modi govt will lose": MDMK leader Vaiko on Opposition meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 : Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said he hopes that the Modi government will lose the next elections as he arrived in Bengaluru to attend the two-day joint opposition meeting.

"This is a very important meeting, it will bring a change in Indian politics...I hope that Modi govt will lose", Vaiko said.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said that the Opposition parties have united to "defeat" the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while terming the Enforcement Directorate raids at the residence of State Minister K Ponmudi as "diversionary tactics" coming ahead of the second unity Opposition meeting.

Speaking to reporters, CM Stalin said," "All Opposition parties have united to defeat the BJP-led Central government. We took the decision in Bihar to convene the second meeting in Karnataka today and tomorrow".

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the meeting of opposition parties will be attended by leaders from 26 parties.

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. An informal meeting of opposition parties is scheduled at 6 pm on Monday after which there will be dinner at 8 pm.

All bigwigs in the opposition, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the crucial opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also confirmed its presence at the meeting on Sunday. This came after the Congress made its stand clear and said that it will oppose the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in the Parliament.

The formal meeting will be held on Tuesday. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor