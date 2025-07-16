Horse trading of MLAs within Congress has begun, says K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, July 16 Amid the leadership row within the Congress government in Karnataka, the State BJP unit, on Wednesday, alleged that the horse trading of MLAs within the grand old party has begun.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said: "People are already witnessing that the Congress MLAs are frustrated in the state. They are directionless and do not have clue on whom to support. They are in confusion on whether to support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar."

"The horse trading is being done in full speed within the Congress. It is clearly evident," he added.

"Why is the Congress National General Secretary and party's Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala making repeated visits to Karnataka and meeting his party MLAs? What does it mean? This shows that Congress MLAs have lost confidence in CM Siddaramaiah. As a result, Surjewala is making trips to Bengaluru and convincing them. Surjewala is also giving warning to the Chief Minister," Vijayendra said.

Criticising Surjewala's visit to Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka asked, "Has "Randeep rule" been imposed in the state?"

"Will Thursday's Cabinet meeting also be chaired by Surjewala? With the Congress High Command having completely lost faith in lottery CM Siddaramaiah, it has imposed a "Randeep rule" in Karnataka," he said.

At the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office and five-star hotels, Randeep Singh Surjewala is hearing out complaints and grievances from disgruntled MLAs and reviewing the performance of Ministers. So, if he shows up at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday and ends up presiding over the Cabinet meeting as well, it shouldn't come as a surprise," Ashoka added.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no grip over the administration, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar lacks support from MLAs, and Rahul Gandhi has no power to appoint the person he wants as CM," the BJP leader said.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD-S leader and son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress-led state government, saying: "Congratulations to Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has taken charge as the Super CM of Karnataka."

"The elected Chief Minister has given him a GPA to run the government in Karnataka. Congress MLAs, who were democratically elected, are now approaching Surjewala for the development of their Assembly constituencies," he said.

"CM Siddaramaiah is on his way out, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is waiting for the chair, but Surjewala is already running the administration," he added.

"The Congress has turned Karnataka into a puppet state, mocking both the federal structure and democracy," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor