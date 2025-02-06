Hospet Toll Plaza Accident Video: Driver Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Truck Crashes Into Toll Booth in Vijayanagara

A driver was killed and another injured when the speeding truck they were travelling in collided with a Hospet toll booth in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district, police said on Thursday, February 6. The incident occurred at the Timlapura Toll Plaza near Hospet in Vijayanagara.

The CCTV Video of the accident shared by the news agency PTI shows a speeding truck striking a booth at the toll plaza and skidding several meters, causing major destruction.

According to police, the collision was so severe that the truck overturned completely. The driver of the truck lost his life in the accident, while another person was injured, they said. Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)