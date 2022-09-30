Hostel staffer arrested in Kanpur for filming obscene video of girls

A man, who is employed as a sweeper in a private hostel, has been arrested after girl students accused him of making obscene videos. The incident took place in a hostel located in Kanpur's Tulsi Nagar area where medical aspirants are staying.The accused allegedly made videos of girls showering. The girl students filed a police complaint following which the man was arrested.

As per the complaint, the hostel staffer made several obscene videos of the girls in the hostel. On Thursday, one of the girls saw the staff secretly filming and snatched his phone. The girl reportedly saw there were several such videos and approached the nearest police station to register a complaint. The hostel is owned by a police officer who is posted as Additional SP in one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh and students from different districts are living in the hostel and preparing for medical exams. Earlier, in a similar incident, a video from the Chandigarh university was leaked this month. Allegedly 60 girl students were shot via mobile camera while they were bathing. Four people have been arrested so far in that case.