Hosur Shocker: Wife Dies During Bondage Sex In Tamil Nadu, Husband Arrested Amid Murder Claims by Family

A 34-year-old gym trainer, Bhaskar, has been arrested in Hosur for the alleged murder of his wife, Sasikala. Bhaskar, who owns four gyms, claimed that his 32-year-old wife died accidentally on April 30 due to complications arising from bondage sex. Sasikala also ran a women-only gym. The couple, who have two young children aged four and two, had been married since 2018 after falling in love.

According to Bhaskar's statement to the police, he and Sasikala had consumed alcohol before engaging in bondage, during which he tied her hands and legs and wrapped a cloth around her neck, leading to her strangulation. He claimed she then bled from her nose, prompting him to rush her to the hospital where she was declared dead.

However, Sasikala's father, Arul, and other relatives have vehemently denied Bhaskar's account. They allege that Bhaskar had a history of physically abusing Sasikala and that the couple frequently fought. Arul further accused Bhaskar of demanding a dowry of Rs 14 lakhs and continuing to harass Sasikala. He also stated that Sasikala suspected Bhaskar of having an extramarital affair, which was a constant source of conflict.

"He used to beat her, and we admitted her to the hospital twice before and filed a complaint with the police. This time I thought he was joking,” 1 Arul said. Recounting the day of his daughter's death, he said, “He gagged her, tied her hands and legs, killed her and called me from the hospital saying that my daughter had died. Police are currently investigating the matter, taking into account both Bhaskar's claims and the allegations made by Sasikala's family.