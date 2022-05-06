Hot, dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 6 Weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours.

The MeT department statement said, "Mainly hot and dry weather is most likely in J&K.

"Same weather is likely to continue for the next 5 days. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorms may occur at some pockets, mainly towards late afternoon.

"There is no forecast of any major rain spell for the next 10 days."

Srinagar had 11.2, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 1.8, Leh 7.4 and Kargil 7.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 21.9, Katra 20.6, Batote 13.1, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

