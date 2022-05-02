Hot, dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 2 Hot and dry weather which persisted in J&K and Ladakh on Sunday, is likely to continue during the next 24 hours, as per the MeT department.

"Weather is likely to remain hot and dry during the next 24 hours in J&K", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 14 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6.7 and Gulmarg 9 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region recorded 2.6 degrees, Leh 8 and Kargil 6.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 29.4 degrees, Katra 25.6, Batote 16.5, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 13.9 as the minimum temperature.

