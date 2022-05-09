Hot, dry weather to continue in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 9 Weather remained hot and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday that same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

"Hot and dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.7, Pahalgam 5.7 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 1.7, Leh 6.2 and Kargil 5.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 26.1, Katra 23, Batote 14.5, Banihal 12.4 and Bhaderwah 11.2 as the minimum temperature.

