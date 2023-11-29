Hours after granted bail, CBI arrests ex-WBBSE chief in fresh case

Kolkata, Nov 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday evening arrested the former President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, in a fresh case, hours after the Calcutta High Court granted him bail in a case related to the multi-crore cash-for-school-jobs case.

However, in case of the fresh arrest, the CBI has adopted the path of 'shown arrest'.

Legally, it means that when an accused is already arrested in connection with an offence and during the investigation, it occurs to the police that he has committed a distinct offence and an independent case is instituted against such an accused, he is “shown arrested” as regards the subsequent case.

The CBI has adopted the “shown arrest” strategy in relation to another case in connection to irregularities in recruitment of teachers for the 9th and 10th standards in state-run schools.

This means that despite getting bail in another case related to the school jobs case, Gangopadhyay will not be released from the Presidency Jail, where he had been serving judicial custody since September last year after his arrest by the CBI.

It is learnt that the “shown arrest” case will be heard on December 6. The CBI adopted the strategy following a permission from a special court in Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

The main charge against Gangopadhyay was distribution of appointment letters flouting all norms following the recommendations of WBSSC’s screening committee without cross-checking.

The probe officials were surprised how his term was extended multiple times and he continued to occupy the chair of WBBSE President for 10 years at a stretch.

He had moved bail applications in the past, but they were rejected, first by the special court and then by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

