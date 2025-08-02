Hours after realtor Gill joined BJP, Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids his residence

Chandigarh, Aug 2 Hours after realtor and former Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Ranjit Singh Gill joined the BJP, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday conducted raids at his residence in Chandigarh.

Gill, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Kharar, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday night.

The induction ceremony was held at the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.

Coming out in Gill's support, BJP leader Subhash Sharma slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for "vindictive politics".

"This is an example of the brazen misuse of investigation agencies like Vigilance as a political tool. The raid at the residence of Ranjit Singh Gill is also in this direction," Sharma told a news channel.

On the question of inducting Gill into the BJP at the residence of Haryana CM in night and in the absence of party's state unit leadership, he replied, "Since no senior Punjab BJP leader was available in Chandigarh and Chief Minister Saini returned to Chandigarh at 9.30 p.m. from Delhi, the programe of Gill's joining was kept at his residence."

However, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg justified the Vigilance raid on the residence of Gill by saying, "Let the investigating agency do its job. They might have some evidence to substantiate the reason to conduct the raid."

He dismissed the BJP's allegations of the government being vindictive against opponents.

Welcoming Gill, the owner of the Gillco Group, which has developed residential, commercial, entertainment, and educational projects across Mohali district, CM Saini said, "All good people who are impressed by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the performance of BJP-ruled states are joining the party's development-oriented journey."

"Ranjit Singh Gill enjoys strong popularity in Kharar due to his social service initiatives. He will be given due respect and ample opportunities to serve the people through the BJP platform," the Chief Minister said.

Gill, who was once close to Sukhbir Badal, resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on July 18, expressing dissatisfaction with the party's deviation from its core values and disconnect with grassroots workers.

Gill contested the Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 from Kharar.

