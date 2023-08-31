House of accused demolished after Amethi murder

Amethi, Aug 31 A dispute between two brothers in Amethi led to the murder of the husband of the village head, who had come to help the warring parties reach a compromise.

According to reports, the brothers Raju and Tillam were fighting with each other over opening of a new door.

Rizwan, husband of the village head, reached the spot to resolve the matter but was attacked by the brothers.

Rizwan died on the spot while his driver Ramdhani has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

The police have registered a case and started investigating the matter.

The Inhauna police spokesman said that the matter was under investigation and the guilty would be arrested soon.

The accused is on the run and the police have demolished a portion of his house.

