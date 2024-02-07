Housemaid assault case: Chennai court rejects bail plea of DMK MLA’s son, daughter-in-law

Chennai, Feb 7 Chennai's Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of DMK MLA I. Karunanithi's son Anto Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Merlin in a case relating to assault and physical abuse of their housemaid.

Principal Sessions judge S. Alli heard the affidavit of the petitioners as well as the police version and testimony of the victim and then rejected the bail application of the MLA’s son and daughter-in-law.

The 18-year-old housemaid, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, had in a video narrated her ordeal at the residence of Mathivanan, detailing how she was physically assaulted.

In the video, the victim also said that she was forced to work for more than 16 hours a day, alleging that the MLA’s daughter-in-law used to mentally and physically abuse her.

The girl also accused the couple of not paying her salary properly, adding that she didn't go back to work after she came home during the Pongal holidays.

She had also alleged that the MLA’s daughter-in-law used to tell her that she would not be able to do anything against them as they were very powerful people.

It may be recalled that the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu had raised a hue and cry against the state police for not arresting the MLA’s son and daughter-in-law.

However, later the Tamil Nadu police arrested the couple from a relative’s place in Andhra Pradesh on January 25. The couple then moved a bail plea in the Madras High Court, which transferred the case to the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor