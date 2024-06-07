Houses of two YSRCP leaders attacked, Jagan seeks Governor's intervention

Vijayawada, June 7 The houses of two YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were attacked by alleged supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday even as outgoing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Governor to intervene to stop post-counting violence against his party members.

Groups of youth attacked the houses of former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Krishna district.

The assailants pelted stones on the house of Vamsi in Vijayawada. They damaged two cars parked in front of the house and tried to barge into the house. Some of the attackers climbed onto the car and dared Vamsi to come out. Police intervened to prevent the situation from slipping out of hand.

The TDP men were raising slogans against Vamsi and warned that they would not spare him. They were protesting against some remarks made by Vamsi in the past against TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari.

Vamsi suffered a defeat in the Gannavaram Assembly constituency. He was elected from the same seat in 2019 as a TDP candidate but later defected to the YSRCP.

The alleged TDP supporters also tried to attack the house of Nani in Gudivada town.

Visuals circulated on social media show miscreants throwing eggs towards the house of Nani in the presence of police personnel. Some of them also tried to barge into the house.

Nani too lost the recent election from the Gudivada Assembly constituency.

Following the attacks, police stepped up security at the houses of YSRCP leaders and intensified patrolling.

The YSRCP alleged that its leaders and cadres were attacked by TDP men ever since the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance won the polls. Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that the Constitutional system has collapsed in the state and appealed to the Governor to intervene to stop attacks on his YSRCP leaders and supporters. He alleged that democracy was under threat due to Naidu's "political vendetta".

He alleged that YSRCP leaders and workers were being attacked by TDP men. He said there was no protection for those who contested elections as YSRCP candidates.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, who is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister on June 12, asked TDP cadres to be cautious about YSRCP’s provocations and attacks after the election results. He said the TDP workers should exercise complete restraint even if YSRCP men resort to provocation. He requested police officers to take measures to maintain peace and law and order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor