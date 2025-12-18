Housing fraud case: Ajit Pawar accepts NCP minister Manikrao Kokate's resignation, forwards it to CM

Mumbai, Dec 18 Amid a chorus from the opposition, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday accepted the resignation of party minister Manikrao Kokate, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued in a housing fraud case.

Kokate had submitted his resignation to DCM Pawar on Wednesday after a sessions court sentenced him to two years' imprisonment in the Nashik housing fraud case.

On Wednesday night, Kokate was stripped of his Sports and Minority Affairs portfolios and was retained as a minister without any portfolio.

Kokate is currently undergoing medical examination at Lilavati Hospital after he complained of uneasiness. He has already approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief from the sessions court ruling.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said: "Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Shri Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation to me following the outcome of the Hon'ble Court's verdict. In keeping with our party's long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle. I have forwarded Shri Kokate’s resignation to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for due consideration and acceptance, in accordance with constitutional procedure."

He further stated: "Our party has always believed that public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity and respect for the judiciary. We stand firmly by the rule of law and will continue to act in a manner that upholds democratic values and public trust."

Pawar took the decision after holding a meeting lasting over two-and-a-half hours early Thursday morning with party working president Praful Patel and state chief Sunil Tatkare.

Manikrao Kokate is a five-time MLA from the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district and has a history of shifting political loyalties. His membership of the legislature could also be at risk if the High Court upholds the sessions court ruling.

The sessions court upheld his conviction in a case involving the illegal acquisition of government flats through forged documents and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment. Following the verdict, an arrest warrant was issued against Kokate.

He faces imminent arrest unless the High Court grants a stay on the conviction.

Amid these legal developments, Kokate's health condition deteriorated and he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He skipped the weekly cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at Mantralaya.

Kokate's legal team informed the court that he was admitted to a hospital and sought a four-day stay on the arrest. However, the court rejected the plea, noting that no medical certificate was presented and that Kokate should have been present when the verdict was delivered.

Kokate has moved the Mumbai High Court challenging the sessions court ruling and has sought an urgent hearing and a stay on the sentence.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

The case dates back to 1995 and involves the alleged misappropriation of flats reserved under the Chief Minister's quota. These flats are meant for low-income individuals who do not own property elsewhere.

Manikrao Kokate and his brother Vijay Kokate were accused of submitting fraudulent affidavits and documents to acquire two flats in the Nirman View Apartment in Nashik.

Investigations later revealed that the brothers were also using two additional flats in the same building that had been allotted to other beneficiaries.

Based on an inquiry conducted by the district administration, Vishwanath Patil, then an official of the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) department, filed a complaint. Subsequently, a fraud case was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station against four individuals, including the Kokate brothers.

The court sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

Since his induction into the cabinet, Kokate has been embroiled in several controversies.

He was stripped of the Agriculture portfolio after the monsoon session of the state legislature in July, following allegations by NCP-SP legislator Rohit Pawar that Kokate was playing games on his mobile phone during a Legislative Council session. While Kokate denied the allegation, it drew widespread criticism.

He also triggered outrage with controversial remarks on farmers, stating: "Even a beggar does not accept one rupee, but here we provide crop insurance for just one rupee, yet some people try to take undue advantage of it."

During a municipal election campaign, Kokate had also taken a swipe at coalition partner BJP, calling it a "corrupt party" (batlela paksha) that survives by breaking other parties while sidelining its own workers.

Earlier this year, another NCP minister, Dhananjay Munde, had resigned after his aide Walmik Karad was linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

