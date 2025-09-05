Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launches 2-month awareness campaign on PMAY-U

New Delhi, Sep 5 Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar launched a two-month awareness campaign to reach out to the vulnerable sections of society for providing benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0), an official said on Friday.

Angikaar 2025’, a last-mile outreach campaign, is also designed to fast-track verification of applications under the scheme and expedite the completion of already sanctioned houses under PMAY-U.

Another key objective of Angikaar 2025, launched by Khattar on Thursday, is to inform stakeholders about the Credit Risk Guarantee Fund Trust for Low Income Housing (CRGFTLIH) scheme, said the official in a statement.

The Minister said the campaign will ensure last-mile delivery and holistic development outcomes through active community mobilisation, targeted engagement and convergence with other Government of India schemes.

Additionally, the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana will be provided to beneficiaries of PMAY-U, and housing needs of beneficiaries from the Special Focus Group identified under PMAY-U 2.0 will be prioritised.

Widespread door-to-door awareness will be created across the country, and through other outreach mediums and community mobilisation. It will feature a line-up of camps, loan melas, and cultural events designed to engage prospective beneficiaries and other related stakeholders to participate in the Jan Bhagidari movement.

As part of the campaign, PMAY-U Awas Diwas will be celebrated on September 17 to mark the first year of launch of PMAY-U 2.0.

Additionally, an anchor event named ‘PM Awas Mela – Shehri’ will be held at the District Headquarters. In case of larger cities, the PM Awas Mela - Shehri would be organised at the Municipal Corporation level.

The anchor event will be conducted in two phases – the first phase from September 17 to 27, and the second phase will be held any day between October 16 and 31, said the statement.

This flagship event will serve as a platform for delivering and showcasing the benefits of PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0 while promoting convergence and community outreach at the grassroots level.

PM Awas Mela - Shehri will feature a wide array of services and vibrant community engagement activities. In addition to the PM Awas Mela - Shehri, a series of events/activities will be conducted by ULBs at ward/cluster/city level to create momentum on the Angikaar 2025 campaign through various mediums.

