Housing will be provided to all economically weaker families within JMC limits

Jammu, Nov 4 The government is working to provide houses to all the economically weaker families residing within the limits of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), who cannot affors to build houses.

Flats are being constructed at various places under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in this regard.

This was revealed during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Biluria on Friday, in which the implementation of the 'Houses for All' scheme was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by officials from JMC, Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board, and Jammu Development Authority. It was informed that 750 flats are being constructed in Kot Bhalwal under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The scheme supervised by the Government of India is being implemented by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The houses will be given to the deserving families whose annual income is less than Rs 0.3 lakh. The price per flat is about Rs 9.25 lakh. Rs 1.66 lakh is subsidy while Rs 2 lakh is interest-free loan which can be obtained from the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and be repaid in 10 years.

