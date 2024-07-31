'How can I remain silent against Trinamool', Adhir Chowdhury to Cong high command

Kolkata, July 31 A couple of days after meeting Congress leader K.C. Venugopal in Delhi, five-time former Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has taken to social media to indirectly attacking his party's high command for reportedly going soft towards Trinamool Congress.

“Who else other than us will speak on behalf of our party workers who are being beaten up every day by the ruling Trinamool Congress activists in West Bengal? The ruling party in the state is trying to break Congress on a daily basis. Despite officially being a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, they have not stopped oppressing us,” Chowdhury commented in his social media post on Tuesday night.

He also said that the tradition of implicating state Congress workers in false cases and forceful capturing of Congress offices in West Bengal is continuing.

“In such a situation how can I remain silent against Trinamool Congress? If I do that I will be doing injustice to my grassroots-level party workers. I cannot do that,” Chowdhury added.

Thereafter he gave a call to the party high command to have dialogues with these grassroots-level Congress workers in West Bengal to know the ground- reality in the state.

“Delhi needs to speak to those party workers in West Bengal who are struggling daily and protesting on the streets to keep the party flag. Their opinion is important and hence they should also be called to Delhi,” Chowdhury said.

He concluded his post with an assurance of being with the grassroots-level Congress workers in the state. “I will be there on the streets with my party colleagues and carry forward their movement. I have not to compromise with injustice. I will never do that,” he added,

Chowdhury’s differences with Congress high command started surfacing even before the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, after the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge made a statement to the media persons in May this year that Chowdhury is no one to decide the steps to be adopted for the formation of government after the polls and the party high command is there to decide on that.

Kharge even went to the extent of saying that either one has to follow the decision of the party's high command or will have to step out.

Giving his reaction to the statement of Kharge then, Chowdhury said that being a member of the working committee of Congress he was also a part of the party's high command.

