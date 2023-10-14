How chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping law!

New Delhi, Oct 14 Eluding law enforcement agencies after commissioning a crime is no child's play.

A recent incident of a man attempting to evade legal consequences by assuming a new identity has come to light. However, his nefarious intentions were foiled when he was apprehended by vigilant Immigration personnel at the Delhi Airport.

On the intervening night of October 11-12, thirty-seven-year-old Rajeev Kumar arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

At the immigration clearance counter, he claimed to be a resident of West Bengal. But when asked about the specific location in the state, he failed to give satisfactory answers raising a doubt among the officers. What strengthened their suspicion was his inability to converse in Bengali.

Subsequently, when the officials checked his mobile phone, their suspicion deepened. To their surprise, every conversation within the device was carried out in Punjabi.

"When asked, he revealed that he is from West Bengal but cannot speak Bengali. He was also clueless about the territory of his native place. On scrutiny of his mobile, all chats were in Punjabi which created suspicion of his identity,” read the FIR, accessed by IANS.

"The passport was issued from RPO Kolkata which seems to be procured by using false information/documents," read the FIR.

The accused was then handed over to the Delhi Police and thoroughly questioned about his whereabouts.

On sustained interrogation, the man revealed his real identity as Sompal Soma, a resident of Ambala in Haryana.

Sompal was found convicted for life imprisonment in a case that was registered in Chandigarh. "He managed to issue a fake passport from RPO-Kolkata in the name of Rajeev Kumar and fled from India. During further enquiry, it was found that the pax is convicted for life imprisonment in a case registered at sector 17 police station, Chandigarh" the FIR stated.

The Delhi Police has now registered an FIR under sections 419, 420, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code and 12 passport act at IGI airport police station.

