"How come a criminal has been appointed TPCC chief?" BRS leader Sravan accuses Revanth Reddy's "henchmen" of threatening him

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju on Friday lodged a police complaint regarding threatening calls he allegedly received from unidentified persons claiming to be followers of TPCC chief and MP Revanth Reddy.

He claimed that the TPCC chief followers called him at midnight and threatened him of dire consequences for making comments against Revanth Reddy.

Dasoju lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police station at Basheerbagh.

"They used abusive language, threatened me with severe consequences for criticizing Revanth Reddy, and even stated that they would eliminate me if I continued to speak out," the BRS leader said.

He further demanded that the Telangana police conduct an intense inquiry and find out who the culprits are.

While speaking to ANI, Dasoju said, "Today around 12:15 am, a group of individuals who claimed to be followers of TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy abused and threatened me on a phone call, saying that they would eliminate me if I questioned the misdeeds of Revanth Reddy, and if I democratically ask the right questions and expose dubious stances on various public policies, particularly on free power given to farmers, they abuse that they will eliminate me."

He said, "I demand the police of Telangana conduct an intense inquiry to find out who these culprits are and threaten not only me but those who have done a similar kind of act before to Congress party leaders too."

The BRS leader also demanded the police find out about "Reddy and his henchmen, who made these calls at his behest."

"I am asking Revanth Reddy and the Congress high command in Delhi, Is this the politics you want to promote? Do you indulge in threatening to eliminate people who ask questions? Is this what democratic politics preached by Rahul Gandhi? How come a criminal has been appointed PCC president? I also appeal to the Congress high command to take stern action and protect the democratic values they talk about," he said further.

