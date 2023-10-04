How did Yadavs go from 4% to 14% while other communities declined, asks Manjhi

Patna, Oct 4 HAM patron and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday raised a question mark over the caste survey report, noting that the numbers of Yadav caste increased from 4 per cent to 14 per cent but other castes did not increase.

"The last census based on caste was done in 1931. At that time, the population of Yadav was just over 4 per cent. Now in the 2023 caste survey of Bihar, the number of Yadav castes reached to 14 per cent. How it is possible, while the numbers of other castes did not increase during the same period?" he said.

"The state government has deliberately mentioned higher numbers of Yadav in the caste survey report while other castes have lower numbers. It seems that the sub-castes in the Yadav have given one code while others are separated. For example, Bhuiya and Mushar should have one code but the Bihar government has given two codes to these two sub-castes," Manjhi claimed.

"Such a practice was done with different castes. It has appeared that there are many discrepancies in the survey report published by the Nitish Kumar government. We have demanded rectification of these discrepancies," Manjhi said.

LJP-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan went a step ahead and leveled serious allegations on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

In a video message from Australia, Paswan said: "The way the Bihar government has released the caste based survey report, it is reflecting their political ambition. They have deliberately increased the numbers of one caste (Yadav) and decreased the numbers of smaller castes. They have deliberately published lower numbers of many castes that come under scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and Extremely Backward Caste (EBC).

"When we talk about Paswan (Dushadh), the numbers are much lower than mentioned in the survey report. Many people are saying that the survey agents did not reach their doorsteps. We demand from the government to conduct the caste based survey again and publish a real report."

