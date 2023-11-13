'How many cases filed,' asks Trinamool leader to Delhi Police on bursting firecrackers

New Delhi, Nov 13 A day after Diwali, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale wrote to Delhi Police Joint Commissioner seeking details of the number of cases filed for bursting firecrackers in the national capital where many politicians and people flouted the Supreme Court ban.

In a letter to the Joint Commissioner of Police New Delhi, Gokhale said, "As you might be aware, there is a standing directive of the Supreme Court of India instituting a complete ban on the sale and use of fireworks or firecrackers in Delhi. On November 12, i.e., the day of Diwali, people were seen bursting firecrackers across the entire city. In fact, even in the New Delhi District, there were instances of public servants and politicians bursting fire crackers at their Diwali parties."

He pointed out that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, which indicates the pollution level, had reduced to around 120 on November 11 thanks to rainfall.

"However, on the night of November 12, the AQI crossed 999 (Hazardous) primarily due to bursting of fireworks," the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that the implementation of the directives of the Supreme Court is the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs through Delhi Police.

Posing questions to the Delhi Police, the Trinamool Congress leader asked, "Total number of cases registered on November 12 and November 13 against individuals or groups for using or bursting of fireworks or fire crackers across all districts of Delhi Police. Total amount of fireworks or firecrackers seized by Delhi Police across all districts on the night of November 12 and morning of November 13."

He also asked the total number of cases filed against individuals or groups for selling fireworks or firecrackers illegally across all districts of Delhi Police between November 8 to November 13

"This pertains to a matter of urgent public importance and hence you're kindly requested by the undersigned Member of Parliament (MP) to furnish the above information in not more than 5 days from the receipt of this letter," Gokhale stated.

On Monday morning, a dense and noxious haze, commonly known as 'smog,' enveloped Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and neighbouring areas, a day after the Diwali celebrations.

This occurrence followed the bursting of crackers during Diwali night in defiance of the Supreme Court's ban order.

The incident exacerbated the already critical air quality in the National Capital Region, intensifying the ongoing struggle against pollution.

The Anand Vihar station was in the 'severe' category with PM 10 at 500 and PM 2.5 at 473 while the CO was at 131, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10 a.m.

