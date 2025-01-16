How PM Modi's words changed everything for ailing Solapur girl

New Delhi, Jan 16 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique initiative, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', aimed at turning exam-related stress into a celebratory experience, sees participation of 3.25 crore students this year, here is a throwback on how his words during the campaign transformed the life of a Solapur girl who had to drop studies for a year due to health issues.

Modi Archive, a popular X handle narrating the life journey of the Prime Minister shared how his words motivated the student and transformed her life.

A year ago Sakshi Surana had to drop a year of school due to health issues including severe migraines and back spasms.

However, PM Modi's words during Pariksha Pe Charcha kept her going through the challenging gap year.

During the difficult year, PM Modi's words became Surana's anchor reminding her that even in the face of setbacks, success was possible if you kept pushing forward.

Surana, with a strong determination not only topped her school in Class 12 exams but also aced economics, which she had once found a tough subject.

Later, much to Surana's surprise, she received an official letter from PM Modi congratulating her on topping the Class 12 exams and wishing her success in the future.

PM Modi's words which had once inspired her had now become the very ones that recognised her achievement. Elated over the development, Surana felt like she had "topped the entire world".

Feeling sky-high, Surana penned a poem for Prime Minister Modi expressing gratitude towards him and saying that words are failing her to describe such a great leader.

"Modi Sir, it is insufficient to praise you. We cannot find words to describe our capable Prime Minister. Even the words in the dictionary are falling short. No matter how much is written for you, it still feels very little. How to describe the deeds of a visionary leader like you? This is a riddle I cannot solve," her poem read.

Surana concluded her poem, saying, "How do we ever put into words the deeds of a leader like you? This is the riddle that I can never solve..."

