How 'Suswagatam' marked the beginning of deep bond between Ratan Tata and PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 10 As the nation grieves the passing away of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, an old picture recalls the deep bond shared by the business tycoon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which began in 2008 with the word 'Suswagatam' (meaning 'welcome' in Sanskrit).

This word marked the beginning of a significant chapter in Ratan Tata's business journey and the Gujarat government's industrial transformation.

Recalling this special connection, the Modi Archive paid tribute, stating, "Suswagatam - a one-word text from then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi to Ratan Tata marked the start of a deep bond. Today, as we mourn the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, his legacy, vision, and shared love for India remain with us. Om Shanti."

This goes back to late 2008, when Tata Motors was forced to halt its highly anticipated Nano project in Singur, West Bengal, due to political unrest between Mamata Banerjee and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Determined to move forward, Tata Motors sought a new site for the plant. Within days, states began offering alternatives, but it was Gujarat that eventually won Tata Motors' confidence.

Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, made a swift offer of 1,100 acres of prime land in Sanand at Rs 3.5 lakh per acre, providing a solution to the company's relocation crisis.

It is said that Narendra Modi sent a one-word SMS -- Suswagatam -- to Ratan Tata after the announcement of Tata Motors' exit from Singur, welcoming the project to Gujarat.

Interestingly, the chosen land in Sanand had a historic connection to the Tata family. Over a century earlier, Jamsetji Tata had donated Rs 1,000 to establish a cattle farm on the same land during a severe drought.

This long-standing Tata connection gave the location even more significance.

In the months that followed, Tata Motors moved its equipment from Singur to Sanand, leaving behind structures worth crores.

On June 2, 2010, in the presence of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurated the rs 2,000 crore Sanand plant, marking the beginning of a new era for the company and the region.

The Tata investment in Sanand soon attracted other major investors. In 2011, Ford announced a Rs 4,000 crore investment to set up a plant nearby. The flood of investment continued with companies like Peugeot, Hitachi, and Cadila Healthcare establishing their presence in Gujarat, bringing billions of dollars in investments and turning the state into an industrial powerhouse.

Following the demise of Ratan Tata, PM Modi, in his statement, said, "My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Ratan Tata's legacy in shaping India's industrial landscape and his enduring bond with PM Modi will be remembered as a testament to his visionary leadership.

His contributions continue to inspire, even as the nation bids farewell to one of its most iconic business leaders.

