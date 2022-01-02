How teachers transformed this govt school in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (MP), Jan 2 Contrary to the popular perception, a government school in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, has set an example by creating top class infrastructure. And the credit goes to the teachers.

The school, which is situated in a tribal village called Ghoghari in Umranala in Mohkhed development block of Chhindwara, is the talk of the town now.

Three teachers joined hands to change the fate of this government school by donating a fixed amount from their salary every month.

Headmaster Anil Kothekar, along with his two colleagues Raghunath Tawne and Ramu Pawar, started a campaign to change the face of the school and provide modern facilities to the students. For the last five years, these teachers spend 1 per cent of their salary every month on the development of the school infrastructure.

Teachers say that they want to give a better environment to the children to study. The school is now high-tech, equipped with all amenities including smart TV, projector, loudspeaker, laptop and tablet.

Teachers from nearby areas visit this school to see how education is imparted to children in a digital mode.

Kothekar, the headmaster of the school, says that the teachers with the help of the students have transformed the school campus.

District Education Officer Arvind Chowragade has said it is due to the efforts of the teachers of Ghoghari's secondary high school that smart classes are held there. Children are now getting better education. Such experiments are being replicated elsewhere also.

The students are also very happy with the transformation and say that they are getting all the modern facilities for studies and also do other work including plantation. They said they get a lot of support from the teachers.

The transformed environment of the school has also increased the urge among the students to study more.

The school is competing with any private school in the district. The only problem is it does not have a bigger playground.

