How the Mumbai attacks shook Uttar Pradesh out of its reverie

Lucknow, Nov 25 As the ghastly and frightening images of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai unfolded hour after hour on television screens, Uttar Pradesh -- till then a laid-back state in terms of security -- was shaken out of its lethargy.

What happened in Mumbai, could happen anywhere, anytime.

The Uttar Pradesh government had already established an Anti-Terror Squad in 2007 to deal with terrorist activities in the state. The Mumbai attacks acted as a catalyst and the ATS became effectively operational and started working as a specialized unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

From ‘just another unit’ it has gone on to emerge as an efficient force when it comes to controlling terrorism.

In the past decade and a half, the ATS has busted several terror modules, thwarted attempts to foment trouble and arrested innumerable elements involved in anti-national activities.

Azamgarh, once known as a nursery of terrorism, is today known for its weavers.

Having realised the utility of the ATS, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to set up a training centre for the Anti-Terrorist Squad commandos in Saharanpur's Deoband, known for its Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband.

Apart from strengthening the ATS over the years – post 26/11-- Uttar Pradesh has set up the necessary security paraphernalia.

Metal detectors, sensors, CCTV cameras are now an essential part of every building having public access. Shopping malls, multiplexes, hospitals, airports, bus stations, railway stations and even premium educational institutions have security personnel and the necessary equipment.

According to a retired Director General of Police, ‘We did learn some important lessons from the Mumbai attacks and this led to installation of security equipment at all vital installations. However, we have failed in strengthening the informer network at the local police level. The ATS and STF have built up their own network which has scripted their success story but the local policing continues to remain lax and dull.”

He said that terror groups are known to draw local support from petty criminals and these can be checked only if the police at the grassroot level remains adequately vigilant.

A senior ATS official who did not wish to be named said, ‘As we bust terror modules, we discover to our dismay that most of them are seemingly innocent and unemployed youth who are sucked into the terror vortex. Our job would be easier if the police at local levels kept an eye on the activities of such elements and prevent their enrolment in these groups.”

He said that even home guards and traffic constables could play a role in checking terror activities if they remained vigilant.

“The civil police are the first line of defence against terrorism, and often the first responder. But state police forces are grossly under-resourced and lack the organisation, leadership and culture to play an effective counter terrorism role,” he felt.

Besides, coordination between various policing agencies needs to be improved and information sharing should be stressed upon. “Agencies cannot and should not work in isolation if terrorism is to be checked,” said the official.

