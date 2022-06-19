How Yoga became an effective weapon in the war against Covid-19

Patna, June 19 Though Yoga has been practiced for thousands of years, but its importance has increased manifold after the coronavirus pandemic. Now Yoga is also being explored from a scientific point of view.

Dr Anil Kumar from the Patna All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), says that due to the Covid infection, the delicate parts of the lungs are damaged. The lungs become less active, which reduces oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange.

He said that if not treated properly, then lung problems can remain for life among the patients who, apart from suffering from obesity, lung disease, diabetes, etc., have been affected by the corona infection and have been on a ventilator for a long time.

He said that among patients who have recovered from Covid, there is a blockage in the arteries of the lungs, which obstructs the circulation of blood to the lungs. Apart from this, many types of problems also come to the fore after Covid.

Padma Bhushan Swami Niranjananand Saraswati says that the Covid epidemic has had a huge impact on health. Not only physical health but also mental health has been affected. It is being studied extensively all over the world at different levels. Yoga played an effective role during this pandemic. Yoga has an important role to play in dealing with post-Covid situations.

People around the world have embraced Yoga to stay healthy and refreshed and to fight against depression during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing an important role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid patients. It is especially helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety.

He said that the essence of Yoga is balance. This creates a balance not only within the body or between mind and body, but also in the human relationship with the world. Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. When applied to communities and societies, Yoga provides a path to sustainable living.

In 1963, Swami Satyanand Saraswati established the Bihar Yoga School in Munger. Since its inception till date, Yoga has been propagating science for the welfare and upliftment of humanity. Niranjanananda Saraswati, the spiritual successor of Satyananda Saraswati, points out that there is a need to adopt Yoga as a lifestyle.

He said that Yoga will improve health and develop immunity in the body. There will be mental and emotional balance. It maintains clarity, happiness, harmony, contentment, positivity and creativity in life.

Dr Anil Kumar also says that to avoid depression, stress and other diseases caused by post-Covid syndrome, people are advised to do Yoga, Pranayama, Anulom Vilom. People suffering from lung disease should definitely do Yoga Pranayama.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor