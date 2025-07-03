Howrah Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Alampur on National Highway 116 in West Bengal (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in a factory near Alampur of Howrah district in West Bengal on Thursday, July 3. The factory is located on the National Highway (NH-116). After receiving the distress call, at least four fire engines rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Along with fire teams, local police and ambulances were also dispatched.

The fire broke out at around 7 am on Thursday morning. Locals in the area informed the fire department after noticing smoke from the factory. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It will become clear after the fire is extinguished. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Visuals From the Spot

Howrah, West Bengal: A fire broke out at a factory near Alampur on National Highway 116. Four fire engines rushed to the spot to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/PIF5cvttmR — IANS (@ians_india) July 3, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows huge clouds of black smoke coming out from the factory as a blaze engulfed the whole structure in the area. More details are awaited.