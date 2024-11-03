Howrah Mail Train Explosion in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib Leaves Four Injured, Including a Woman

An explosion occurred in the general coach of the Howrah Mail near Sirhind railway station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, injuring four people, including a woman. The incident took place around 10:30 PM on Saturday as the train was traveling from Amritsar to Howrah.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials reported that the explosion originated from a plastic bucket filled with firecrackers in the general compartment of the train. The injured passengers were promptly taken to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital for treatment.

GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Singh stated that preliminary investigations indicated the source of the explosion was indeed the firecrackers. Samples from the scene will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis, and a thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway.