Howrah Pornography Racket: Shweta Khan and Her Son Aryan Khan Arrested for Forcing Women Creating Porn on Pretext of Job Offer

Howrah district police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her son for allegedly dubbing women into creating porn content on the pretext of offering her job. The woman was identified as Shweta Khan and her 33-year-old son Aryan Khan. As per reports, they kept a young woman in their captivity and tortured her after she refused to shoot pornography videos. Police told The Indian Express that they also detained a minor girl.

The victim was first offered a full-time position and a promise of an event management job. She accepted the offer, but later she was pushed into shooting pornographic content. When she resisted, she was brutally assaulted and left severely injured.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: 8 Arrested, 10 Women Rescued by Malabar Hill Police; Rs 82,000 Cash and Drugs Seized.

The main accused in the case, Shweta Khan alias Phultusi, was arrested from a hideout in Alipore in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, June 11. Aryan Khan was arrested from a house in the Golf Green area of Tollygunge in the Howrah district of West Bengal. On Tuesday, police detained a minor girl from the house of Khan’s acquaintance in Bonhooghly.

FIRs registered against all people and will be produced in the court today, while the minor was produced before a juvenile board. The case came to light on June 6, when a 22-year-old woman from Sodepur ran away from the house in Domjur, where she was allegedly kept in captivity.

Her parents filed a police complaint after she reached home. According to the complainant, Aryan Khan, allegedly offered the woman a job in event management and promised money. The woman, who also used to work with an event management company, reportedly believed him and moved to Howrah, where she was allegedly kept in captivity at his Domjur apartment for five months.

According to the woman's family, she was forced work in a beer bar and asked to appeared in a porn clips, when she refused to do so, she was assaulted. She is currently admitted to a hospital, and her condition is said to be critical with multiple injuries.

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Police have arrested Shweta Khan and her son Aryan Khan in connection with a sprawling pornography racket. A young woman, in search of employment, was trapped with the false promise of an event management job. Upon accepting the offer, she was… pic.twitter.com/Sb3eaCGGWO — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

The victim's mother said, "I just want them to be punished for life. They’ve been arrested, that’s what I wanted, and I’m a little relieved. But I would feel much better if they are sentenced to life imprisonment. Both the mother and son were involved. I don’t know if anyone else was, but from what I saw, it was just the two of them..."