Howrah violence: Governor Dhankhar appeals to CM to sternly deal with law breakers

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concern over the "worsening" law and order situation following the clashes in Howrah and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to sternly deal with lawbreakers.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor alleged inaction by the state Chief Secretary and police is an "unfortunate endorsement" of the criminality of law violators.

"Concerned at worsening law & order situation since May 09. Inaction @chief_west @WBPolice @KolkataPolice is unfortunate endorsement of the criminality of law violators. Appeal #MamataBanerjee to sternly deal with law breakers. All involved be identified and arrested," he tweeted.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that some political parties are behind the Howrah violence but said that it will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against them.

"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots, but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP's sins?" Banerjee said in a tweet.

Amid a row over remarks against Prophet Muhammad, section 144 has been imposed in Howrah after fresh clashes took place between police and a group of protestors at Panchla Bazaar in Howrah.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelted stones.

Violent protests broke out in Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in and around the stretches of National Highways and Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah has been extended till June 15.

Several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Friday.

Following the protests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. The MHA also has asked all the states to take preventive actions, keep a check on borders and identified sensitive areas.

Earlier on Friday, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders. A BJP office was vandalised and torched in Uluberia, Howrah district. People also held a protest at Dasnagar railway station on the Howrah-Kharagpur railway route.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

