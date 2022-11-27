HP: Police recovers around 40 g Heroin from Shimla citizens; 2 held

The Himachal Pradesh police on Sunday arrested two persons under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly carrying around 40 grams of Heroin.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jagjit and Ankush Chauhan, both reported as residents of Nankhari in Shimla.

An official statement from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Shimla Police said that they have recovered 39.83 grams of Heroin from the arrested accused. They have been arrested under sections 21 (Punishment for contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations) and 29 (Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act and a case has been registered against them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, the Shimla Police informed on November 22 that they arrested one Mahaveer and recovered 16.80 g Charas and 1.32 g Heroin from his possession.

As per Shimla police, this accused Mahaveer, a resident of Shimla, was a history sheeter and a total of 11 cases have already been registered against him in different Police stations.

On November 17, Shimla Police recovered 600 g opium, 98.60 gms charas and Rs 71,000 cash from the possession of Jharkhand-based Somra Uraw.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor