HPCL inks pact with Sea6 Energy to convert seaweed biomass into fuels

New Delhi, Dec 11 Government-owned oil major HPCL and Sea6 Energy Private Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for R&D collaboration to take up joint development and commercialisation of technologies for valorising seaweed biomass, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday.

Under this MoU, HPCL will develop and scale up technologies jointly with Sea6 Energy for the conversion of seaweed biomass into fuels and chemicals. While these technologies are being developed and piloted, Sea6 Energy will also work on the upstream portion of making seaweed farming and harvesting more cost-effective.

Seaweeds provide an attractive alternative to traditional biomass as far as biofuel production is concerned because it doesn't compete with food security, does not require fertilisers or irrigation, and can be practised in areas unsuitable for traditional agriculture such as coastlines. Moreover, seaweeds grow much faster than terrestrial crops, with some species capable of doubling their biomass in just a few days and they are an excellent option for carbon capture for meeting India's net-zero commitments by 2070.

HPCL has set up its state-of-the-art HP Green R&D Centre in Bengaluru and is carrying out research in various areas related to petroleum refining, development of novel catalysts & additives, biofuels, alternate energy, nanotechnology, etc. and has developed patented technologies and products for various applications.

Sea6 Energy Private Limited headquartered in Bengaluru, was founded in 2010 to develop innovative solutions for key global problems. Over the last decade, it has become a pioneer of innovative technologies for sustainable, large-scale and mechanised farming of seaweeds and the conversion of this biomass to novel products.

"HPCL and Sea6 Energy Private Limited, recognising the similarity of their interests, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for R&D collaboration in areas of mutual interest on 9th December 2024, particularly on joint development and commercialization of technologies for valorizing seaweed biomass," HPCL said in a statement.

This strategic collaboration also marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in cutting-edge technology, aligning with the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, National Biofuel Policy and the greater objective of energy security, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor