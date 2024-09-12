‘HPCL refinery is dream project of Rajasthan’

Jaipur, Sep 12 Rajasthan Principal Secretary Mines and Petroleum T Ravikant on Thursday said that more than 90 per cent of the work of 10 process units of the refinery has been completed at HPCL Refinery Project while about 81 per cent of work has been done in the project area.

He emphasised the need to expedite the execution of the remaining pending works of the refinery.

He added that Rajasthan Refinery is the dream project of the state government and it will add to the industrial and economic development of the state. HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture company of HPCL and the Rajasthan government, has expedited the work of BS-6 standard ultramodern Rajasthan Refinery of 9 million tonnes annual capacity at Pachpadara Barmer.

He informed that Rajasthan Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex will bring investment in the field of petrochemical products like polypropylene, butadiene, LLDPE, HDPE, benzene and toluene etc. in addition to petrochemical products petrol and diesel. This will increase employment and revenue along with industrial investment.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Chief Executive Officer Kamalakar Vikhar and Executive Director Reji Mathew informed about the progress of refinery construction work and mechanical works. He said that under CSR, works related to education, health, roads etc. of the region are also being done by the refinery.

Additional Director Petroleum Ajay Sharma informed that world class products will be produced in the refinery. Refinery's General Manager Coordination Yashpal Aneja, Deputy Director Petroleum Rohit Mallah, Mohan Kumawat etc. participated in the meeting.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited is a joint organization of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan. The project, in which HPCL has a 74 per cent stake and the Rajasthan government holds the remainder, was due to be completed by December 2022 but shutdowns due to the pandemic delayed the plans.

HPCL also operates a 300,000 bpd Vizag refinery in southern Andhra Pradesh state and its 196,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor