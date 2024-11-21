HPMC to establish a winery in Shimla district: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 21 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday said the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corp (HPMC) would establish a winery at Parala in Shimla district.

The winery, to be built with an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore, is expected to boost the horticulture sector while opening up new employment opportunities for local residents.

The Chief Minister said the government has granted a license to the HPMC to proceed with the establishment of the winery. This initiative would significantly benefit the fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh by providing them with better and more remunerative prices for their produce, particularly apples, peaches and plums.

“The winery at Parala represents a major step forward in value addition to horticultural produce, ensuring not only economic empowerment of the growers but also enhancing the state's reputation as a hub for quality fruit-based products,” said Sukhu.

He said the project aligns with the government's commitment to strengthen the horticulture and agriculture sectors by promoting modern infrastructure and innovative solutions.

Apart from boosting revenue, the winery was expected to create numerous direct and indirect job opportunities in production, processing, marketing and allied industries.

“The state government remains focused on initiatives that enhance the income of farmers and horticulturists, enabling sustainable growth and development in rural areas of the state,” he added.

Sukhu said the government has launched various initiatives to strengthen the rural economy, particularly in the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which form the backbone of the livelihood for a majority of the state’s population.

He said the state was also known as the fruit bowl of the country and the government has been actively promoting the establishment of processing units by leveraging the abundant availability of raw materials within the state.

He said to address the needs of apple growers, the government had introduced the universal carton, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the horticulturists. Additionally, Rs 163 crore has been disbursed under the market intervention scheme (MIS), clearing pending dues, most of which were inherited from the previous BJP government.

--IANS

vg/dan

