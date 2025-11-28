HR88B8888: Who Bought Rs 1.17 Crore Vehicle Registration Number in Haryana?

A unique vehicle number HR88B8888 in Haryana fetched Rs 1.17 crore. The bid was closed on November 26, 2025, was started online on the designated portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Usually,y the online bids for vehicle registration numbers are held every week between 1 pm and 5 pm, in which people can bid a fancy numbers.

The bidding for HR88B8888 began with Rs 50,000, as the numbers stand for the Haryana state in which the vehicle is registered. 88 refers to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the district; in this case, it was Charkhi Dadri. B is the specific vehicle series code by RTO, and 8888 is the unique four-digit number assigned to each vehicle.

Who Bought Rs 1.17 Crore Vehicle Registration Number?

The vehicle registration number was bid for Rs 1.17 crore was bought by a businessman from the Charkhi Dadri, Badhra sub-division in Haryana. The bidder is granted five days to deposit the bid money, after which the number will be allotted if the entire process is completed.

The businessman does not want to reveal his name is being hails from Bhiwani village in Haryana. He said that he was not expect that he could go this far and make the highest bid for a number, according to Hindustan Times.

