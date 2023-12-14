HRERA Gurugram's core objective is redressing allottees' grievances: Chairman

Gurugram, Dec 14 Arun Kumar, the newly-appointed Chairman of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, said on Thursday that the core objective of the authority is to redress the grievances of allottees.

Chairing his first meeting with the officials and staff of the authority, Kumar said, "We need to reach out to the people by launching awareness campaigns and through all the other means to make HRERA's functioning more efficient and transparent.

"The authority should create a reconciliation bench to resolve the complainants at the very initial stages which will help both the parties," he said.

Arun Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer who retired earlier this year, joined the HRERA Gurugram as its second Chairman on December 12.

The HRERA Gurugram came into existence on February 5, 2018.

"The authority will put all efforts for the relief for Gurugram house allottees for faster and speedy justice. At the same time, a strong message should be sent to defaulter projects," he said.

