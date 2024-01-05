Hry covers half of state's population with free medical treatment up to Rs 5L

Chandigarh, Jan 5 The Haryana government has implemented the Ayushman-Chirayu Haryana Yojana by covering nearly half of the state's population for free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh at both government and private hospitals, an official statement said on Friday.

The scheme has issued over 1.03 crore Ayushman-Chirayu cards, including 74, 33,548 Chirayu cards and 28, 89,000 Ayushman cards, the statement said.

This scheme is an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana.

Approximately 8 lakh families with incomes ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh a year are now eligible for the scheme.

Originally, the Ayushman Bharat scheme covered families with an annual income of Rs 1.20 lakh. The state government expanded the scope of the scheme through the Chirayu Haryana Yojana, raising the annual income limit to Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Such families can avail the scheme by paying an annual premium of Rs 1,500. The total number of beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu Haryana scheme presently stands at nearly 38 lakh.

